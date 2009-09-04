Matt Yglesias and Karl Smith question Bill Galston's claim that the 1980's to the mid-2000's was a period which saw an

orgy of personal consumption. From large flat-screen TVs and i-phones to furniture and foreign cars, Americans spent as though there were no tomorrow, until tomorrow came.

Galston bases his argument on the much repeated statistic that personal consumption is 70% of GDP. But as Michael Mandel pointed out in August, that 70% is comprised of categories that we wouldn't intuitively put under consumption with our disposable dollars:

But in fact, ‘personal consumption expenditures’ in the U.S. is a grab-bag category which includes all sorts of money—like Medicare spending by the government—which never passes through the hands of households. PCE also includes all the consumer goods imported into the U.S.—cars, computers, clothing, and the like—which create very little economic activity in this country.