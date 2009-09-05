In this ad advocating a “Seniors’ Bill of Rights,” Steele tells senior citizens that Washington says “you’re the problem.” He calls on Obama to stand up for senior citizens--who, he implies, are in danger of losign their Medicare benefits--and urges Congress to prevent “any government role in end of life care.”

On MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Steele refuses to invalidate the idea of health care "death panels." Host Joe Scarborough asks him if he believes the reform bill would set up death panels, an idea that Scarborough calls "ridiculous." "It may or may not be, I don't know. We don't know what the bill is," Steele responds, later explaining that President Obama should "stop getting hung up on what it's called"--even, presumably, if it's called something like "death panel."

At a National Press Club event, Steele stumbles over a question on whether the GOP supports an individual mandate, which would require all individuals to have health insurance. "I don't do policy," says Steele. "My point in coming here was to set a tone, and a theme, if you will."

Click here to read Jonathan Cohn on why bipartisanship isn't the road to health reform.

Click here to read E.J. Dionne, Jr. on how the media overplayed rowdy town hall meetings.

Click here to read William Galston on what type of health care reform the public is willing to accept.

Click here to read Jonathan Chait on how health care reform, and President Obama's popularity, fared during the month of August.