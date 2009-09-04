Even as I blogged yesterday about conservatives' uproar over Obama's planned back-to-school speech, I was unaware of the actual level of paranoid nuttiness we are looking at. Today's NYT helpfully clarifies the situation, with its front-pager on how some school districts are under growing pressure by parents to let kids sit out the speech for fear that one glimpse of Obama will transform their budding Dittoheads into miniature Hugo Chavezes. I also didn't realize that this speech was announced weeks ago and is only now provoking a glass-cracking hysteria as cynical pols and pundits inflame the deep-red masses with toxic b.s. along the lines of:

Canadian gasbagger Mark Steyn warned Rush Limbaugh's listeners that this address is part of Obama's attempt to indoctrinate American youth into a cult of personality ala Kim Jong-il or Saddam Hussein.

The head of the Florida GOP expressed dismay that "taxpayer dollars are being used to spread President Obama's socialist ideology."

Better still, radio babbler Chris Stigall, donning his wary-father hat, declared: "I wouldn't let my next-door neighbor talk to my kid alone; I'm sure as hell not letting Barack Obama talk to him alone."