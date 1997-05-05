Out of Order

How same-sex harassers beat the rap.

When renowned conservative radio talk-show host Armstrong Williams offered Stephen Gregory a job as his personal trainer in 1994, Gregory assumed his new boss was simply interested in shaping up. But when Gregory later became a producer for the radio program, occasionally traveling to speaking engagements with Williams, Williams allegedly began showing an interest that Gregory took as more than merely professional. In a complaint filed on April 10 in D.C. Superior Court, Gregory charges that Williams climbed into his hotel bed on one occasion and refused to leave when Gregory told him to, saying, "I just want some affection." On other occasions, according to the complaint, Williams snuck up on Gregory and grabbed his buttocks or penis, or kissed him on the cheek. Gregory alleges that he avoided his boss's overtures for months, and that Williams retaliated by withholding pay, moving him to a different office and eventually firing him.

Armstrong Williams denies the allegations. He is, he says, the victim of lies, and this may turn out to be so. But even if Williams did act as Gregory alleges, he probably has little to fear from the law. A loophole in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination in the workplace based on race, religion, national origin and sex, makes it nearly impossible for victims of same-sex sexual harassment to seek relief. Federal judges have repeatedly thrown out such cases, claiming that men who harass men and women who harass women have different motivations than opposite-sex harassers and thus do not meet the criteria the law has set. As a result, many harassers are going unpunished at a time when hundreds of same-sex harassment cases are filling the lower courts, according to Arthur Leonard, a law professor at the New York Law School who tracks such cases.

Joseph Oncale learned about this anomaly in the law through painful experience. After quitting his job on an oil rig off Louisiana shores in 1991, Oncale accused his employer of allowing a workplace that tolerated an array of physical attacks, including one incident in which a bar of soap was forcibly inserted into Oncale's anus, another where coworkers restrained him while a supervisor placed his penis on Oncale's neck, and still another when a supervisor and coworker threatened to rape him. Denying Oncale's appeal, the Fifth Circuit Court ruled flatly that "same-sex harassment claims are not viable under Title VII."