Out of Order

Joseph Oncale learned about this anomaly in the law through painful experience. After quitting his job on an oil rig off Louisiana shores in 1991, Oncale accused his employer of allowing a workplace that tolerated an array of physical attacks, including one incident in which a bar of soap was forcibly inserted into Oncale's anus, another where coworkers restrained him while a supervisor placed his penis on Oncale's neck, and still another when a supervisor and coworker threatened to rape him. Denying Oncale's appeal, the Fifth Circuit Court ruled flatly that "same-sex harassment claims are not viable under Title VII."

What derailed Oncale's case and many others begins with the peculiar history of Title VII. Since Congress has never explicitly outlawed sexual harassment, the courts have tried harassment cases under statutes prohibiting sex discrimination, rather than sexual harassment itself. And since same-sex harassers are not technically discriminating based on gender, the court reasons, they are not guilty under the law. "When someone sexually harasses an individual of the opposite gender, a presumption arises that the harassment is `because of' the victim's gender," declared the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. "But when the harasser and the victim are the same gender, the presumption is just the opposite because such sexually suggestive conduct is usually motivated by entirely different reasons."

To get around this, victims of same-sex harassment must prove that the defendant acted out of "sexual interest," since, as one federal judge put it, "[t]he principal way in which [sexual harassment] may be met is with proof that the harasser acted out of sexual attraction to the employee." For same-sex cases, this requires proving homosexuality, a nearly impossible burden since "proof of such homosexuality must include more than `merely suggestive' conduct." The plaintiff, in other words, must prove that the defendant--who generally claims to be heterosexual--is actually gay.