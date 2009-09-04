For a late Friday afternoon on the cusp of Labor Day, there's actually a lot of meaty health care reform news today.

Item #1: Chuck Todd reports that President Obama is likely to embrace a compromise on the public option: a trigger, under which it would go into effect "in any state where fewer than 95 percent of people have access to affordable coverage." My reaction: I'm okay with the policy, love the politics. This is Olympia Snowe's idea, and politically speaking, any Olympia Snowe idea is a good idea.

Item #2: Max Baucus -- again! -- has told his fellow members of the Gang of Six that it's time to either make a health care bill or not. Here's the New York Times:

The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee told colleagues on Friday that he would soon lay down a proposal for a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s health care system.