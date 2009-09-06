If Bair is hinting at a political economy story here--the big banks, with their slick lobbyists and vast revolving-door potential, would be in a better position to "capture" the regulator, while the small banks would routinely get the book thrown at them--then I completely agree. That could create an incentive for banks to get bigger through mergers and acquisitions, which isn't something we want to see. On the other hand, as I understand it, the biggest reason large banks have an advantage today is that they're perceived as too big to fail, which allows them to borrow money at lower rates than small-enough-to-fail banks. And that would seem to be the case whether big and small banks get separate regulators or end up with the same one. So if we're really concerned about advantaging big banks over small ones, the relevant question may not be how many regulators we have.

Meanwhile, though most of the op-ed is in fact a response to Warner-like proposals, Bair does eventually take aim at one of the administration's signature ideas: putting the Fed in charge of "systemic risk regulation"--which is to say, overseeing the ways various institutions interact to threaten the whole financial system. Of this Bair writes:

The risk of weak or misdirected regulation would be increased if power was consolidated in a single federal regulator. We need new mechanisms to achieve consensus positions and rapid responses to financial crises as they develop.

I have advocated the creation of a strong council of federal financial regulators. This council would monitor the financial system to help prevent the accumulation of systemic risks and would also have the authority to close even the largest institutions. But we don’t need — and can’t afford — to depend on one supreme regulator to have sole decision-making authority in times when our entire financial system is in flux.

I don't quite understand this. You can argue that the Fed didn't acquit itself well in the run-up to the crisis--that it missed obvious signs of a housing bubble and the threat that housing-related assets (and derivatives of those assets) posed to the system. But that's an argument for why you shouldn't put the Fed in charge of overseeing systemic risk. It's not an argument for a council of regulators (i.e., multiple agencies versus one). Or, put differently, if the problem is that it took the Fed too long to respond to the bubble, then it's hard to see why creating an even slower-moving entity--a council that required the assent of several different regulators--would be the answer.