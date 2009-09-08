What kind of egg did the finance goose lay? Obviously we now need to go back and recalculate economic growth--if much of what was done by finance was issue loans that were not likely to be repaid (while not recognizing the probable losses).

But the unfortunate side effects of finance lie much more in the future than in the past. It’s not lowering recent growth by some fraction of a percentage point that should bother us, it’s the likely behavior of large-scale finance, now more powerful and with greater concentration of power.

Private sector capture of the state is bad enough, wherever it happens in the world. But when the capturers have an unparalleled ability and willingness to “tax” the rest of us, we should really be afraid.

The business model of big finance is not to consolidate their position and live on comfortable annuities. It’s to take as much as they can (”otherwise the competition will hire our best people”) while stuffing the risk (”which ordinary people don’t understand”) onto the taxpayer. The technical details of this arrangement are loosely refered to as “financial innovation.”