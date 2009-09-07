I'd just add one word of caution:

There are a number of behavioralists who've done and are doing important, fundamental work--people like Robert Shiller of Yale, whom Krugman mentions, and Richard Thaler of Chicago. (These are really two of the fathers of behavioral finance.) But, if there's been one problem with the sub-field over the years--and I'm more familiar with behavioral work in applied micro than behavioral finance--it's that at times it's fallen into a trap Krugman rightly criticizes the Chicago-school maniacs for falling into: fetishizing the cleverness of an insight even if its real-world utility is next to nil (albeit for completely different ideological and intellectual reasons).

That is, the first generation of behavioralists--people like Shiller, Thaler, and a guy named Larry Summers--were making deep points about how and when economists' rationality assumptions break down. But, by the time the third, fourth, and fifth generation of behavioralists came along, the discipline was ready to go one of two ways: 1.) Start integrating some of those behavioral insights back into our existing models of the world, so that we can really increase our body of knowledge. 2.) Point out progressively narrower and more trivial ways the traditional model breaks down, which makes for a cool paper and might get you written up in the popular press, but doesn't do much to advance our understanding of the world. As I say, I know less about behavioral finance, but my sense of behavioral work outside finance is that it often veered down the second path, when the first is what we really needed.

I actually discussed this problem (among others) in a piece I wrote back in 2007 about Freakonomics and its broader effect on the discipline. (Contrary to the popular assumption, Freakonomics isn't the same thing as behavioral economics--in some ways it's the opposite--but it does tend to prize cuteness above knowledge advancement in ways that resemble the less edifying behavioral papers). For the piece, I spoke with a brilliant UC Berkeley Harvard economist named Raj Chetty, who's actually one of the few (though by no means the only) young scholars trying to merge behavioral insights into more standard models to forge a kind of synthesis. Here's what Chetty told me at the time:

There was definitely--in the past ten years--it was a very popular thing to do [i.e., the kinds of behavioral papers mentioned above]. At this point, people are getting a little bit, they’re losing patience with that. There are a hundred different ways the model fails. You need an alternative to be constructive. It's reflected in my work. I have a recent paper showing that salience matters in taxation. The traditional assumption is that if you increase the price of a good by a dollar or [the tax by a dollar], it has the same effect. Everyone is fully informed, etc. In practice, I think that’s not true. I basically tested that experiment at a grocery store. [I posted] the tax-inclusive prices--the price with the sales tax--and checked whether it affected demand. The standard full rationality model failed [i.e., demand fell when the tax-inclusive price was posted, even though the overall price hadn't changed]. What I thought was a critical thing to do was to not stop there. If the standard model fails, you need to come up with an alternative model--bounded rationality, costs of cognition. Then you work out the optimal tax policy. People sense that as valuable, constructive. ...