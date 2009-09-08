Harold Pollack is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

Have you ever been in an alley fight with three muggers while your sanctimonious non-helping cousin berates your poor fighting skills from a nearby window? Me neither. I feel like I have, though, listening to the shadenfreude coming from some single-payer advocates on the sidelines of the current health reform debate.

This morning’s New York Times provides a prime example, in a short interview with Dr. David Himmelstein of Physicians for a National Health Plan. He and the group he co-founded deserve credit for their long advocacy of a single-payer plan. They deserve less credit for their unhelpful and sometimes inaccurate stance in this critical moment of the fight for both a huge progressive reform and the Obama presidency.

This morning, Himmelstein was asked about the critical problem of medical bankruptcy, a subject to which he has contributed valuable research.