There’s a lot of back and forth going on about whether the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (aka ARRA or the “stimulus package”) is working or not. Last week, Mark Muro asked: What transformative impacts might ARRA have on the way states, localities, and regions do business?

Well, my answer would be: partnerships.

Across the country, metropolitan-area leaders striving to innovate in this recovery moment are forming new partnerships. Such collaboration might be a response to specific ARRA program guidelines or expectations, or an unprompted desire to better leverage stimulus resources. Regardless, for many places these ARRA partnerships represent a new way of doing business, and many metro leaders expect that the collaborations they are building now will likely carry on or strongly influence how things get done in the future.

And these partnerships are aiming to do a lot. Multi-jurisdictional partnerships are helping to bring the scale of ARRA responses to the scale of boundary-crossing challenges, like curbing energy use. For instance, 17 local and county governments in Puget Sound and five counties in southeastern Pennsylvania are working together in their respective regions to pursue new opportunities in alternative energy and building energy efficiency.