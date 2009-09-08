The Baucus plan, like most of the proposals out there, offers people who buy insurance two forms of financial protection. The first is a subsidy--in this case, a tax credit, linked to your income. The second is a cap on your out-of-pocket expenses--that is, a limit to how much money you'd have to spend on medical services via co-payments, deductibles, and the like. The protection varies depending on income levels, so that the greater your income the lower the protection.

The passage above refers to people who are making between three and four times the poverty line. For a family of four, that's between $66,000 and $88,000 in income. (That's gross income, not take-home pay.) The premium assistance means that people in this income wouldn't have to pay more than 13 percent of their income on premiums. But note that last line, which I've italicized. There's no separate limit on out-of-pocket costs.

Now, that's not the full story. All of these regulations apply only to people buying coverage through the exchanges. (In other words, they don't apply to employer-sponsored coverage.) And under the exchange regulations, plans can't impose cost-sharing higher than minimum standards for what's known as a health savings account. My understanding is that the HSA limit is around $6,000 per adult, which would mean $12,000 for the typical family of four.

I know, I know. You're totally lost now. So here's a simple way to think about it.

Imagine you're the head of a family of four, with two adults, making an income of $70,000. And since you don't get insurance from your employer, you have to buy it on your own. If Baucus had his way, you could buy coverage through the exchange. And you'd have to spend no more than 13 percent of your gross income--or around $9,000--on your insurance premiums. But your insurance wouldn't cover everything. There'd be deductibles, co-payments, and so on. If you bought the minimum level plan, you'd be on the hook for as much as $12,000 in out-of-pocket expenses--a level you could hit pretty easily if you had a seirous illness or injury. Add it all up, and you could be paying as much as $21,000--a third of your income--on medical expenses. I believe the appropriate reaction is "oy."