Wish you were here! Today, I'm in sunny Las Vegas to help roll out an interesting new Brookings initiative and realizing I'm residing at ground zero of America's current economic quandary.

No large U.S. Metro has suffered greater house price declines in the last year. No large metro has a higher concentration of foreclosures. Gross metropolitan product has declined by 3 percent since its 2007 peak. And unemployment now exceeds 13 percent.

But Vegas represents a kind of extreme point of America's economic predicament in another way: It's the nation's capital of consumerism.

There's growing consensus that the nation needs to export more goods and professional services and depend less on consumerism. And indeed, consumption is down a bit nationally and the savings rate is up with many economists arguing it will stay higher.