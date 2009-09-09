Fine, so the Republicans tried to take advantage of Medicare’s fiscal problems, using them an excuse to gut the program. Isn't Obama doing the same thing?

Actually, no. Here--with apologies--it's important to look at some actual numbers. The House reform bill would, on net, take a little more than $200 billion out of the program over ten years. That may sound like a lot. But when you measure it relative to the current size of the program--and its projected growth--it’s actually far smaller than what the Republicans did in the 1990s.

According to rough calculations by Tricia Neuman, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and director of its Medicare policy project, the 1997 cuts reduced expected Medicare spending by two to three times as much as the House bill now proposes. And, don’t forget, those 1997 cuts were not even as extreme as the ones Republicans tried to pass in 1995 (KHN is a project of the Foundation).

What's more, all cuts to Medicare are not created equal. When Gingrich and the Republicans first proposed their Medicare scheme, they didn’t have overly specific reductions in mind. They simply believed--or hoped--that massive reductions in reimbursements and subsidies would force consumers to shop around for better deals (while forcing providers to give them).

Obama and his supporters, by contrast, have in mind very targeted changes--changes that, they believe, can yield efficiencies so that Medicare ends up delivering more, not less.

A classic example of this is a proposal to reduce the subsidies that go to private insurers who handle Medicare customers through the Medicare Advantage program. Study after study has suggested the subsidies are unwarranted--that private insurers don’t actually deserve the extra money. Or consider proposed changes to the way hospitals are paid. The whole point of these changes is to realign payments, so that the government stops spending money on treatments that are redundant or simply not warranted. If they go well, seniors should end up with medical care that is actually more effective--and a program that is easier to sustain in the future.

To be sure, that’s a big "if." Skeptics will argue that government wouldn't always get the cuts right; that a few of the reductions might trickle down to seniors and impact their care negatively. On the other hand, the sorts of changes both the House and administration have in mind include adding benefits to the program--chiefly, by filling in the "donut hole" that presently exposes seniors to high prescription drug costs. Even if seniors lose something, they’ll be gaining something, as well.

As is so often the case with health care, the choices aren’t exactly as the public perceives them. Seniors don’t have the luxury of picking between the Democrats’ plan and the status quo. Instead, the choice between them is between the Democrats' plan and a steady deterioration in the program’s finances--all but forcing the sort of radical scaling back that Republicans tried to push through in the early 1990s. Of course, that’s not the message Republicans are trying to deliver. But maybe, on Wednesday night, President Obama can.

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor of The New Republic. This column is a collaboration between TNR and Kaiser Health News. KHN is an editorially independent news service and is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.