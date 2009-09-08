OK, the Bertrand Russell psychodrama is also malicious but maybe not dangerously so. About six months ago, I came across a web posting announcing the formation of a Bertrand Russell Tribunal on Palestine. Yes, it was one of those false kangaroo courts in which, from the Stalin era on, convenes not to evaluate evidence but to condemn. In loads of cases the verdicts brought quick impositions of the death sentence. One such process is now unfolding in Tehran, and its backers are Muslim millenarians and western leftists who are prone to support every revolution even if it is decidedly and objectively reactionary, nay, fascistic. This hangmen's jurisprudence will soon end its proceedings and it will end in blood. The Russell production will be a show trial.

The convener of the Bertrand Russell Tribunal, Ken Coates, is the chairman of the Betrand Russell Peace Foundation who has been in this unproductive line of work at least as early as 1975 when he and Noam Chomsky wrote their sympathizers (through the New York Review of Books, of course) to ask for help in raising 20,000 pounds, not a big sum for an organization with so many flashy supporters. Now, fast forward to 2009, and the occupiers of the Russell name are still out on the street pandering for support. Dorothy Day's sweet old Catholic Worker does better.

In any case, I looked up Ken Coates on google and, lo, I found two of them. One was the aforesaid whose biography is one of those left-wing tragicomedies, first a communist, then a Trotskyite, then a Bukharanite, self-styled supporter of human socialism, peace, democracy, disarmament and human rights. He may also be vegan and against the wearing of animal furs. Everybody to his own fixations. One of his many books is Confessions of a Terrorist, published (like most of his writings) by Spokesman Books. I don't know if Coates is a terrorist. But he sure is a spokesmen for terrorism.

The other Kenneth Coates is a Canadian professor of history and dean of the faculty of arts at the University of Waterloo. The author of five books on the history and rights of indigenous peoples, no less, (each published by distinguished imprints), he has written also on anti-Semitism and its deep relationship to hatred of Israel. On February 24, 2009, this Coates published a brave little essay in the National Post. It is called "Standing With the Jews."