For anyone interested in debating where the economy and financial system stand a year after the Lehman collapse, TNR is hosting a conference on the subject this coming Monday, September 14, at the Willard Hotel in Washington. We've got a real murderer's row of speakers and panelists lined up--Rep. Barney Frank, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, The Wall Street Journal's David Wessel, hedge fund manager (and TNR investor) Bill Ackman, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, among them. Christina Romer, the head of Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, is giving the keynote address. The event runs from 10am to 3pm.

Update: More info here. (Note to members of the press: We'll happily comp you. Just email me at noamscheiber at gmail dot com.)