What the VA can teach us about government-run health care.

President Obama will deliver a historic speech tonight. Standing before both houses of Congress and the American public, he’s expected to clearly outline his vision for government-run national health care and explain how and why such a plan is tenable in the United States. One way he could help make his case is by showing that a successful plan of that description is already in place: the one administered by the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

Actually, Obama has already pointed to the VA hospitals, albeit briefly. Back in July, a small-business owner at a town-hall meeting asked, “What current long-term social program created and run by the government should we look to as a model of success?” Part of the president’s longer response: the VA hospitals, which “have very high satisfaction rates.”

Indeed they do. The VA, which oversees the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), runs the nation’s largest integrated health-care system. In order to meet the diverse and complicated needs of veterans, the VHA operates 153 hospitals, 909 outpatient clinics, 232 Vet Centers, 135 nursing homes, 47 rehabilitation treatment programs, and 108 home-care programs. According to the VA, nearly 8 million veterans were enrolled in the VA health-care system in 2008, while 5.5 million individuals used a VA health-care facility.

Despite its broad mandate and difficult mission, the VHA’s quality indicators have gone up, not down, in recent years. A 2003 studyby the New England Journal of Medicine found that the quality of care at veterans’ health facilities was “significantly better” than Medicare, which is a fee-for-service model. A 2005 survey by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, an independent health-care watchdog, found that veterans’ facilities consistently outperformed the nation’s top private hospitals.