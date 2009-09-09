TPM's Eric Kleefeld reports that Mark Foley, the former Florida Congressman who resigned in 2006 over lewd electronic messages he sent to teenage House pages, is re-entering public life, courtesy of a West Palm Beach A.M. radio station that has hired him to do a public affairs show. Kleefeld seems to think this is a bad move on the radio station's part:

I asked Raineri [the staion's operations manager] the obvious question: Wouldn't some people object to Foley, in light of what happened in with the pages?

"You know to tell you the truth, we feel that the problems that are happening today, by him coming on the air, I think it gives a completely different perspective," said Raineri. "And what's the past is the past, and we're certainly looking to the future and to help people get a better understanding of what's going on. who better than someone who was there and lived it and understands how the wheels are turning."

[cut]