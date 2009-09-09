If the real estate market during the Great Depression is any guide, then property-owning Manhattanites will be waiting a long time for home prices to get anywhere near their bubble-era levels.

Tom Nicholas and Anna Scherbina have constructed an index of home prices in Manhattan between 1920 and 1939 which shows that -- unlike most other parts of the U.S. during the 30's -- home values in the burrough flat-lined, falling

by 69 percent to reach a new low at the end of 1932 and hovers around that value until the end of the 1930s. A typical house bought in the beginning of 1920 would have retained only 50 percent of its initial value two decades later.

Here is a chart comparing the Case Shiller New York-area index with the nominal Depression index.