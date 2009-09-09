Tonight the GOP response to Obama’s prime-time health care speech will be delivered by Louisiana Congressman Charles Boustany, Jr., a little-known former heart surgeon who has been serving the state’s 7th district since 2005. Boustany is an interesting choice for the GOP considering the hype surrounding the speech and that the last rebuttal to the president came from high-profile 2012 contender Bobby Jindal. So who is he?

Boustany, 53, was born in Lafayette, Louisiana to Lebanese immigrant grandparents and a Democrat father who served as Lafayette Parish coroner for 16 years. (Boustany is also related to another big Dem--Vicki Reggie Kennedy.) Breaking from family tradition, he served on the Lafayette Parish Republican Executive Committee. Elected to Congress in 2004 as a “ rank and file Republican ,” he has sponsored 22 bills since taking office in 2005, 18 of which haven’t made it out of committee, and only two of which were successfully enacted. He has co-sponsored 529 bills, causing GovTrack to call him a “follower.”

Boustany, who is a member of the House GOP health care task force and the Committee of Ways and Means (and the ranking member on the subcommittee on oversight), appears to have a relatively small congressional record thus far. (Often forgotten is his bill “congratulating Jockey Calvin Borel for his victory at the 135th Kentucky Derby.”) Despite his failure to champion any significant legislation, he has been capitalizing on his medical degree (he is a cardiovascular surgeon) on the talk show circuit for the past few months by offering a doctor’s opinion on the state of the country’s health care. His highest-profile public gig to date was the weekly Republican address in May, which may serve as a good preview of his speech tonight.