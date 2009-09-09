Ed Kilgore, in the course of praising my column about the brain-dead variety of centrism, defends Olympia Snowe's trigger mechanism as the good kind of centrism. I agree that it's certainly not a bridge halfway across the river kind of centrist compromise. It has a distinct logic to it. It's not my ideal policy, but a solid half a loaf that liberals should take.

The point I was trying to make in my column -- which i'm sure Ed got, but may not have come through the way I intended -- is that centrism can be a good thing, but it's not necessarily a good thing, and many varieties of centrism found in Washington are pretty mindless.