Yet I think that we have not yet fully faced the fact that our tax code encourages people to finance their homes with as much debt as possible, and that our financial regulations abet irresponsible lending.

Now that we have backed away from the abyss, we can consider making much-needed reforms, like reducing the upper cap on the home mortgage interest deduction, that could depress housing prices in the short run, but make future housing bubbles and crashes less likely.

Earlier this year, the Obama administration proposed such a cap on itemized deductions, including those for mortgage interest, to help finance expanded health insurance coverage. The proposal was basically DOA on the Hill, thanks in part to some misguided charges that it would greatly curtail charitable giving among the wealthy.

Last week, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that the idea of capping itemized deductions was back on the table among Senate Democrats, now that a bipartisan compromise on health care reform seems further out of reach. The endgame here, including how expansions in coverage are financed, is anyone’s guess; perhaps the president’s speech tomorrow night will offer some clues. Meanwhile, though, Glaeser reminds us that there’s a clear economic argument for capping the mortgage interest deduction, and there’s more live discussion around this move (outside the academy) than there has been for years.

However, the context for the current discussion raises a difficult question: Should a housing policy subsidy be redirected toward health care subsidies, when affordable housing needs--especially for renters--remain so pressing? (Among others, “future HUD Secretary” Barney Frank may have some thoughts on this.) On the one hand, you could argue that subsidizing health insurance coverage for lower-income families would indirectly help many more afford decent housing. Yet the federal tax debate next year, prompted by the expiration of the 2001 Bush tax cuts, should also occasion a fundamental re-assessment of how the national government helps meet the housing needs of families and communities. Perhaps these aren’t mutually exclusive.