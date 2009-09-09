In a 47-minute, 5482-word speech, President Obama hit some words hard--and avoided others entirely. Below is a tally for selected keywords from his remarks as prepared. (Rep. Charles Boustany's response, coming in at about one-tenth that length, is available here.)

Insurance company: 23

Government: 21

Reform: 20

Cost: 19

Afford: 17

Medicare: 16

Idea: 13

Change: 12

Compete/competition: 9

Believe: 8

Security: 7

Doctor: 7

Future: 6

Deficit: 6

Responsibility/responsibly/irresponsibility: 6

Save/savings: 5

Uninsured: 4

Choice: 4

Die/death: 4

Stable/stability: 3

Middle class: 2

Compromise: 1

Socialism: 1

Comprehensive: 1

Single payer: 1

Universal: 0