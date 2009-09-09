In a 47-minute, 5482-word speech, President Obama hit some words hard--and avoided others entirely. Below is a tally for selected keywords from his remarks as prepared. (Rep. Charles Boustany's response, coming in at about one-tenth that length, is available here.)
Insurance company: 23
Government: 21
Reform: 20
Cost: 19
Afford: 17
Medicare: 16
Idea: 13
Change: 12
Compete/competition: 9
Believe: 8
Security: 7
Doctor: 7
Future: 6
Deficit: 6
Responsibility/responsibly/irresponsibility: 6
Save/savings: 5
Uninsured: 4
Choice: 4
Die/death: 4
Stable/stability: 3
Middle class: 2
Compromise: 1
Socialism: 1
Comprehensive: 1
Single payer: 1
Universal: 0