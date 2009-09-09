It's been a while. A long while. Even longer than Andrew Sullivan's vacation. Hell, the last time I wrote a blogpost the website looked completely different. I feel a little like I overslept on the first day of school or something.

But seriously, it was a very busy summer for me. My number one priority was going to be finishing a book, which I did. (You'll be hearing more about that in the coming months, I assure you.) But even the book ended up taking a back seat to some unanticipated personal issues in the family. Thankfully, things have now settled down on that front as well, and so I'm ready to re-engage with the world of instantaneous opinion.

And it's a good thing, too. How on earth did you manage without me to guide you through the continued meltdown of the conservative mind? I'm kidding, of course: You did just fine on your own. After all, what's there to say about a car wreck taking place in real-time before your very eyes? Nothing, really. So we just stand back and gawk. And wonder, in dismay, how the GOP has managed to gain some traction in public opinion despite its collective mental collapse. I guess if you jump up and down screaming "fascist!" and "socialist!" at least some people will eventually start to think you have a point. Or something.

I predict I'll have occasion to expand on these preliminary remarks, and venture into lots of other topics (Norman Podhoretz on why the damn Jews are (still) so damn liberal, perhaps; maybe Sam Tanenhaus's book-length version of his old TNR piece on the death of conservatism, which I originally commented on here), in the coming days as I ease myself back into bloggy action.