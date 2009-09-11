In his NYT mag piece, Paul Krugman blames macroeconomists for believing the world behaved as well as the math behind their models. His solution? To re-embrace Keynes.

But in a provocative counterpoint on VoxEU, Scott Sumner says looking back to Keynes won't solve the problem. Instead he claims that macroeconomists didn't trust their models enough, and that the latest developments in the field should have helped prevent the crisis.

Sumner's main argument is that the Fed didn't loosen monetary policy before and after Lehman's bankruptcy, as most of us believe, but in fact tightened it--this despite signs the economy was slowing rapidly. But how can that be, especially since Allan Meltzer and the like have been crying about the hyperinflationary risks of easy money?

It boils down to the Fed's ability to pay interest on excess reserves. Although the Fed has created a vast amount of extra cash, banks are happy to just hold on to it because the rate being paid on reserves (that is, the money they park at the Fed) is just as good as or better than what banks could get elsewhere.