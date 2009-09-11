Yesterday’s Wall Street Journal had a front-page story about the declining fortunes of the wealthy, marking a recent burst of journalistic interest one of my three favorite economic classes. The day before, The Washington Post ran a piece about how spending by the affluent may be the key to the recovery. A few weeks earlier, The New York Times was first out of the gate a with a story that, like the Journal’s, linked the struggles of our high-earning friends to declining income inequality.

Of the three, the Journal’s was the most elegiac--mournfully noting that we're not closing the income gap “by lifting up the bottom” but by “pulling down the top.” The Times story wasn’t without pathos either (it’s built around John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate whose $100 million fortune has dwindled to $4 million, forcing him to hawk far-flung estates like they’re heirloom jewelry). But it was more bullish on the social and political consequences of the turn-around, as epitomized by a quote from Harvard economist Larry Katz on the way “incredibly high incomes can have a pernicious effect on the polity.” (Hear, hear.)

Still, both the Journal and the Times mostly treat the consumption habits of the wealthy as curiosities with tenuous implications for the broader economy. (“U.S. sales of Bentleys, Maseratis, Maybachs and Lamborghinis have fallen over 50% this year,” says the Journal. “In one ZIP code in Vail, Colo., only five homes sold for more than $2 million in the first half of this year, down from 34 in the first half of 2007,” says the Times.) Only the Post argues that the retrenchment is bad for all of us, not just the wealthy.

The story crunches some numbers to make the point: