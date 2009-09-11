"We do not want a united Germany. This would lead to a change to postwar borders, and we cannot allow that because such a development would undermine the stability of the whole international situation and could endanger our security.”

And, slightly less palatably:

Mrs Thatcher knew full well that her remarks would cause a row if revealed. She was already courting controversy — especially among Solidarity supporters in Poland and the West — by telling Mr Gorbachev that she was “deeply impressed” by the courage and patriotism of General Wojciech Jaruzelski, the Polish Communist leader. She noted, approvingly, that Mr Gorbachev had reacted “calmly” to the results of the Polish elections, in which the Communists were defeated for the first time in an open vote in Eastern Europe, and to the other changes in Eastern Europe.

“My understanding of your position is the following: you welcome each country developing in its own way, on condition that the Warsaw Pact remains in place. I understand this position perfectly.”

It is difficult to comprehensively analyze this because it demands a reappraisal of so much conventional wisdom. Gorbachev comes across in the excerpts as considerably more astute than Thatcher, and much tougher on Communist authoritarians like East German leader Erich Honecker. Still, it's interesting to hear Thatcher sounding like Kissinger or Nixon or--for different reasons--someone like Gunter Grass. Andrew Sullivan comments: