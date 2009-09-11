Just as the Obama administration gears up to rally international support for tough sanctions on Iran, Moscow says they're not needed:

Just a day after U.S. officials warned that Iran may already have enough enriched uranium to make a bomb if processed further, Mr. Lavrov said negotiations should begin without any imposed timetable. He also said that even if Iran tried to make weapons-grade fuel it would be detected and there would be time to respond. "I do not think those sanctions will be approved by the United Nations Security Council," Mr. Lavrov said.

Look for Congress to move ahead with unilateral sanctions on Iran's petroleum imports soon.