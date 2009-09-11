Via the WSJ:

"I don't think there's a great deal of support for sending more troops to Afghanistan in the country or in the Congress," Ms. Pelosi told reporters.

Meawhile Carl Levin is adopting a "stand them up so we can stand down" position. And things are sounding awfully reminiscent of the Iraq war circa 2004-2005.

Meanwhile, I am told John Kerry's Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold hearings on Afghanistan next week to consider a range of different options for U.S. military policy there.