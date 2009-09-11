Jonah Goldberg writes:

It is simply an objective fact, not denied by [one of his readers] (nor, I think, by any reasonable person) that the birther theory is a vastly more plausible theory than the truther narrative. [Italics His]

Really? Let's be kind and say that the birther theory has a 1% chance of being correct. And then let's also say that the truther theory has a less than 1% chance of being correct. Unfortunately it cannot be less than 0%. So we are talking about two very implausible theories, neither of which deserve any respect.