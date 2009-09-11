Olympia Snowe deserves a lot of credit for her work on health reform this year. Despite enormous pressure from her party, she's continued to negotiate with Democrats in good faith. As I've said before, her interest in passing health care reform--and making health reform work--seems sincere. And her record on this issue is reasonably good, particularly by Republican standards. Within the Finance committee, she's actually been more determined than some Democrats to craft a plan that guarantees relatively generous benefits.

But generous benefits require money to pay for them. And that's where Snowe has been conspicuously unhelpful: In the past few months, she's signalled an unwilingness to put enough money on the table. After President Obama's Wednesday speech, she did it again.

Obama has said reform should cost around $900 billion--a figure, as I and others have explained, that's the bare minimum of what it takes to cover most people and cover them well. Snowe has said she'd prefer "800 billion or below."

Why $800 billion? It's totally arbitrary, as Steve Benen explains: