Why did church attendance drop in Western Europe during the 20th century?

An agnostic/atheist-type like me might speculate that increases in income, education, and urbanization made it easier for people to think and act for themselves and break away from the authority of the church.

But then why did religiosity in the U.S. -- which saw similar increases in income, education, and urbanization -- stay flat over the 20th century? And what explains this recent finding: educated people are more likely to attend church.

It turns out that economic development per se might not have much of an effect on religious observance. In a new paper, Raphaël Franck and Laurence Iannaccone provide some evidence that the secularization of Western Europe had much more to do with the growth of social insurance programs. That's because higher public spending