I suppose it's good that the Swat Valley Taliban spokesman has been captured, but I have to question the wisdom of luring in people under the guise of negotiations and then snatching them. If we really are serious about trying to cut deals with some Taliban elements, it's probably not wise to give them reason to suspect any outreach might be a trap.

Relatedly, Carl Levin had this complaint in today's NYT:

Mr. Levin said the administration needed to adopt a plan to separate low- and midlevel insurgents from hard-core Taliban fighters and commanders. He said the current American efforts to do this had been tentative and halfhearted.

I don't know the details here, but perhaps this shouldn't be surprising. You negotiate with the enemy from a position of strength, not weakness, but right now the Taliban have the momentum. As I understand it, U.S. commanders have long felt that reversing that momentum militarily will be the first step towards winning over defectors. Success will breed success, in other words. But the Obama troop escalation is still underway; give it a little time.