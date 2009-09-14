We like to see ourselves as a generous, caring, and welcoming nation. Are we losing that part of our character?

WASHINGTON -- If you saw a woman struck by a car, would you call an ambulance right away? Or would you first ask for her papers to make sure she was not an illegal immigrant?

If someone living down the street from you were suffering from the H1N1 flu, wouldn't you want him to get immediate medical help? Would you rather see him in pain and perhaps spread the disease to others in your neighborhood?

Rep. Joe Wilson deserves all the condemnation he's received for his boorish behavior during President Obama's address on health care. No Democrat ever shouted "You lie!" during a George W. Bush speech to Congress.

But at least as consequential for our politics was the issue that moved Wilson to his outburst. Wilson accused Obama of prevarication when the president declared: "There are also those who claim that our reform efforts would insure illegal immigrants. This, too, is false. The reforms--the reforms I'm proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally."