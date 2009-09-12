An e-mail to Margo from a girlfriend in Chicago, identity kept secret:
I am just looking at the schedule for my beloved dog’s rehab services. He goes twice a week for the next 8 weeks. He gets laser therapy, water resistance work, massage therapy, adequin injections and perhaps stem cell replacement.
He goes to the equivalent of my rehab. It is for all the wealthy dogs in the neighborhood.
Should he decide that he would like to stay for longer during the day we can rent a cabana!
And I’m worried about health care costs.