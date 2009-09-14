Snowe has long advocated a trigger mechanism for the public plan, which would cause the plan to come into existence only if certain conditions were met. The other centrist from Maine , Susan Collins, opposes this because she thinks the trigger would be a formality:

The people who are going to be making the determination about whether the market’s competitive enough want the public option,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union ” program. “So I think the trigger is just a delay.”

But look. Collins is a member of the Senate. She can negotiate what the trigger would look like herself. She could go to the Democrats and say she favors a trigger only under conditions that aren’t automatic.

I find it odd that reporters interviewing Senators allow them to avoid taking positions by acting like pundits rather than participants. I wonder if this tactic could be applied by regular people in other facets of life:

My wife: Do you want to go out to dinner?

Me: I don’t think there’s enough of a consensus on a restaurant.

My wife: Well, why don’t you suggest a place you’d like to go?

Me: We’d just go to a Japanese restaurant, and I hate Japanese.

I’m going to try this.