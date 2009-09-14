For years the term "carry trade" was synonymous with the Japanese yen. Because of the country's zero-interest rate policy, traders borrowed yen on the cheap and purchased higher yielding assets in other countries and markets, pocketing the difference.

But in recent weeks, a key borrowing rate for the dollar -- the 3-month Dollar Libor -- has fallen below the 3-month Yen Libor. That means the dollar has added "carry trade currency" to its other titles: safe haven and world's reserve currency. And the dollar's decline against other world currencies only makes the trade more attractive (because it's even cheaper to pay back). As one prominent currency trader tells Bloomberg: “The reason why people are borrowing the U.S. dollar for carry trade is A: It’s very cheap to fund, and B: The expectation is it’s going to go down.”

The Bloomberg article links the new role for the dollar with its declining value amid increased concerns over the deficit:

Borrowing dollars and then selling them is adding pressure on a currency that's already weakened 14 percent since March as the budget deficit exceeded $1 trillion, the government sells a record amount of debt and the Federal Reserve floods the financial system with $1.75 trillion to pull the economy out of a recession.