My last TRB column was about the prevailing mode of centrist thought in American politics, which is mostly a way of lashing your own opinions to those of others rather than make any independent judgment. I wish I had written it for the next issue, because this last weekend offered up some especially comical examples.

Olympia Snowe declared that President Obama should remove the public option from health care reform because “It’s universally opposed by Republicans,” and “therefore, there's no way to pass a plan that includes the public option.” But Snowe is a Republican! She could join with the 59 Democrats to vote for a bill that included the public option, and then it would pass. Alternatively, Massachusetts Democrats could seat an interim Senator, giving them 60 votes, and break a filibuster without Snowe. Those are two ways right there. I’m pretty sure there are others.

The even more odd assumption of Snowe’s comments was her belief that removing the public option would cause Republicans to support health care reform. We can test that proposition. Right now, the Senate Finance Committee – a committee on which Snowe sits -- has a health care bill that lacks a public option. So far no Republicans have supported it, and almost nobody believes that any Republicans other than Snowe might: