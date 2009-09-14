Philly public library system on the brink of closure.

John Cochrane responds to Krugman, who fires back.

David Warsh: "On the evidence so far, it is Robert Lucas, not Paul Krugman, who has been more nearly correct."

How Glenn Beck betrays conservatives by attacking Cass Sunstein. 

Only 25% of economists say employers should provide health insurance for full-time workers.

Intrade odds for health plan passage in '09 are falling.

Delinquencies on securities tied to commercial real estate are ratcheting up.