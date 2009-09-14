How can Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Bob McDonnell erase the impression, recently given a boost by the release of his 1989 master's thesis, that he's a religio-traditional extremist? By indulging in some gratuitous profanity, of course! CNN:

Appearing on Washington-area radio station WTOP, McDonnell was sparring with host Mark Plotkin on the topic of transportation funding....

"So no tax will be raised during your four-year term?," Plotkin asked.

McDonnell answered: "I'm going to find other ways to be able to fund transportation. I've outlined twelve fucking funding mechanisms that are creative, that are entrepreneurial."