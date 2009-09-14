How can Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Bob McDonnell erase the impression, recently given a boost by the release of his 1989 master's thesis, that he's a religio-traditional extremist? By indulging in some gratuitous profanity, of course! CNN:
Appearing on Washington-area radio station WTOP, McDonnell was sparring with host Mark Plotkin on the topic of transportation funding....
"So no tax will be raised during your four-year term?," Plotkin asked.
McDonnell answered: "I'm going to find other ways to be able to fund transportation. I've outlined twelve fucking funding mechanisms that are creative, that are entrepreneurial."
His communications director, Tucker Martin, clarified: "At one point Bob was speaking quickly, and in trying to say 'funding mechanism,' he stumbled and accidentally said another word."
It's a peculiar explanation, and one that can only undercut the re-branding of McDonnell as an everyday guy, rather than an anti-working-mother right-wing scold who once sponsored legislation to punish students who use profanity. For my part, I think McDonnell should've doubled down and told folks that if they don't like the sailor talk, they can just mind their own motherfunding business.
