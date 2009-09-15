- Peking Over Our Shoulders: The Chinese Own a Huge Chunk of Our Economy, and They’re Finally Getting Nosy, by Noam Scheiber
- A Plea For Financial Calm: We Have Experienced 'a' Failure of Capitalism--Not 'the' Failure of Capitalism, by Eliot Spitzer
- The Center Will Not Hold: Do Democrats Need Their Own Crazies? by Ed Kilgore
- The Senators Who Forget They’re Senators and Start Acting Like Pundits, by Jonathan Chait
- Does the Baucus Proposal Screw People With Serious Medical Issues? by Jonathan Cohn
- What You Need to Know About the State of Our Financial System, by Simon Johnson
- Ayn Rand and the Invincible Cult of Selfishness on the American Right, by Jonathan Chait
- The Truth About Disabilities and Health Care Reform, by Harold Pollack
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, metro policy debate on The Avenue, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Simon Johnson, Ed Kilgore, Damon Linker, and John McWhorter.