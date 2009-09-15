“Why did our government purchase so much U.S. government debt?” said one posting signed by a “Group of Angry Youths.” It continued, “We should get rid of all such U.S. investments.”

It seems pretty clear that Beijing wanted to avoid escalating over the tires but felt it had to take a harder line in response to the domestic reaction. Which gives me a chance to plug my piece from this week's print issue, which is partly about the deep frustration among ordinary Chinese with the enormous dollar reserves their country has accumulated, and how this looms over the entire U.S.-China relationship. Here's a brief taste:

Perhaps more to the point, the Chinese leadership is highly sensitive to such pressure. "Americans make mistakes when they think that politics don't exist in China, that these guys don't have to pay attention to what the Chinese people are saying," says one Treasury official. "Their room to maneuver is constrained by public opinion." Outside the obvious ways, bureaucratic politics in China isn't so different from its American counterpart. Shih explains that rivals of senior government officials--like prime minister Wen Jiabao, or vice premier Wang Qishan--will often point to the unpopularity of certain economic policies to weaken their standing internally.

Also, for what it's worth, I spent some time talking to Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner for the piece, and got him to reflect a bit on his own experiences with China, dating back to the summers he spent there in college:

Still, the otherworldly weirdness of the experience was sometimes inescapable. On most days, the water in the dorm Rudelson and Geithner shared was ice cold. But, about once a week, the hot water would flow, as if by divine intervention. The first time it happened, the steam from the shower made the bathroom's paint transparent, exposing red Chinese characters that read: "Overthrow the American imperialists and their running dogs." "It was Cultural Revolution rhetoric," Geithner says with a laugh. "The running dog stuff--that stuck."