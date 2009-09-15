The conservative echo chamber continues to play "telephone" with its estimates of the crowds at the 9/12 protest. Follow along:

1) On his radio show yesterday, Glenn Beck claimed that the London Telegraph "quote[d] a source from the Park Service, the National Park Service, saying that it is the largest march on Washington ever."

2) Not exactly: The Telegraph printed no such thing. But a number of conservative bloggers had been quoting a National Park Service spokesman, "Dan Bana," as saying the 9/12 protest was "the largest event held in Washington, D.C., ever."

3) Except the person in question isn't really named "Dan Bana." It's David Barna. His comment--"It is a record. We believe it is the largest event held in Washington, D.C., ever"--initially appeared in the Associated Press.