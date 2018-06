Yglesias, commenting on the Bush quotes in Matt Lattimer's GQ article, writes:

I thought it was funny that George W. Bush referred to Barack Obama as “this cat” since that’s slang people haven’t used for decades.

He really needs to better acquaint himself with the wit and wisdom of one Rasheed Wallace, who's been waging a brave battle to keep "cat" in the contemporary slang canon. (My favorite Rasheed usage--complaining, as usual, about the refs: "A lot of them cats are felonious, man.")