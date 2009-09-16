A conservative veteran's group wants to make it happen:

Mr. Hegseth, for his part, said his group [Vets for Freedom] planned to use Gen. McChrystal's name and image in all of its mailings about Afghanistan as a way of making him the public face of the Afghan war. The idea draws heavily from the Bush administration, which used Gen. David Petraeus as an effective public surrogate during the Iraq debates.

"What we're trying to do here is raise the visibility of Gen. McChrystal," he said. "It is in some case part of a branding of a credible general."

I can see why they would want to do this, but the stature or popularity of any one general doesn't seem like the ideal basis for charting military policy.