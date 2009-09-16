One quick, preliminary thought on the Baucus bill, or at least media coverage thereof: Headlines and lead paragraphs of articles are already referring to the bill as an $856 billion measure. The figure refers to the program's proposed outlays--that is, the money that the federal government would send out the door.

It's a useful figure, to be sure. Among other things, the size of the program has a direct impact on the generosity of subsidies--and amount of guaranteed financial protection--that the bill will reform. (That's why, if you read this blog regularly, you've listened to me scream to get the price tag up to $1 trillion, if not higher.)

This is also consistent with coverage of other measures. Articles about the House bills, for example, frequently referred to it as a $1 trillion bill--or more, since there was some dispute about what counts as outlays.

But the figure also fosters a misconception. When people see that figure in a headline or story, many immediatley assume that's money the government will lose on net--i.e., this is all going to be added to our deficits and, as a result, to our rising federal debt.