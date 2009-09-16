Simon Johnson, professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and co-founder of BaselineScenario.com, weighs in on the debate over whether Congress should renew the tax credit for first-time home buyers, warning that special interests may spawn yet another inefficient and costly government program that will be very hard to get rid of.

Check out the latest on TNRtv:

Bersin: We Will Not Even Consider Legalizing Drugs

Teixeira: Democrats Leading Big On Climate Legislation