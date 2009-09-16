So declared Dan Brown at the launch party for his new book The Lost Symbol. In a related literary observation, he noted that "The best part of a novel is the interior dialogue"--I think he means "monologue" here--"that you don't get in a movie or in actual life." Of course, you do get it in movies that feature voiceover and, in "actual life," if your own thoughts are accessible to you. Still, I take his point.

In any case, the folks at Vulture have cracked open a copy of The Lost Symbol to explore the myriad ends to which Brown uses interior-monologue italics (and ellipses!). A brief sample:

I woke up this morning anticipating a quiet Sunday at home ... and now I'm a few minutes away from the U.S. Capitol.

You're a teacher, Robert — improvise!