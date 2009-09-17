A number of CBO-watchers were asking that question when the agency started scoring health care bills a few months back. As Washington and Lee law professor Timothy Stoltzfus Jost put it in Politico:

It is much easier to score costs than cost-savings. Legislation pending in both the House and Senate in fact includes state-of-the art proposals that many health policy experts do believe will result in real savings, as the CBO recognizes. It is easy, however, to figure out how many people are under a particular multiple of the poverty level and how much it will cost to cover them through Medicaid or to provide them with insurance subsidies, i.e the cost of reform. It is much harder to figure out how much public plan choice or accountable care organizatons will save the federal government. The CBO guesses conservatively with respect to savings, and the media reports this as a "blow to reform."

Now, in an interview with The Washington Post's Ezra Klein, CBO director Doug Elmendorf responds to the criticism:

I understand many people have that concern. But we try very hard to offer numbers in the middle of the distribution on outcomes, both on the spending and cost side. It's true that if you want to spend $10 billion a year of preventive medicine, we can be pretty certain that it will cost $10 billion a year. So the uncertainty is low. But when we turn to the benefits of, say, preventive health benefits of health spending, we'll try to be in the middle of the range of possibilities. That's a wide distribution of possibilities. The uncertainty will be much wider. But we don't try to be conservative in the sense of being close to zero. We try to be in the middle.