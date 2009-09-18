Well, no, there won't be any Airing of Grievances or Feats of Strength. But for anyone who might be in the vicinity of Easton, Maryland on Sunday night at 7 p.m., I'll be introducing the closing film of the Chesapeake Film Festival, After the Thin Man. The 1936 feature is the second of the Thin Man movies and, in addition to the inimitable chemistry (romantic and mixological) of leads William Powell and Myrna Loy, it offers a memorable early performance by one James Stewart. (Anyone interested who can't make the festival can find many of my thoughts on the films in this column and, especially, this interview with NPR's Scott Simon.)

This is the second annual Chesapeake Film Festival (though only my first), and the lineup looks great--in particular, Saturday night's main attraction, The Overbrook Brothers, which I haven't yet seen but has gotten terrific buzz. You can find details on all the festival's screenings and events here.