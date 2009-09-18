As Noam explains in his piece about the U.S.-China Strategic & Economic Dialogue (S&ED), Beijing has been rooting for major alterations to the U.S. health care system—especially ones that reduce long-term pressure on the federal budget. But, according to the joint statement that our two governments released at the end of the summit, the Chinese also have their eye on more exotic changes:

"Both sides encourage cooperation through other bilateral economic dialogue mechanisms, including … continuing to work on the Memorandum of Understanding on Collaboration in Integrative and Traditional Chinese Medicine (2008)."